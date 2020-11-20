Raptors Rumors: TOR Hopes to Sign Fred VanVleet to Malcolm Brogdon-Like Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If the Toronto Raptors get their way, Fred VanVleet will be staying put for at least another four years.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, "Toronto's hope" is to re-sign the point guard to a contract that is similar to the one the Indiana Pacers gave Malcolm Brogdon last offseason. Brogdon signed for four years and $85 million as part of a sign-and-trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto took a chance on VanVleet as an undrafted free agent, and he has developed into one of the team's most important pieces.

He averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during the 2019-20 campaign as someone who could hit from the outside (39.0 percent from three-point range), attack the rim or set up teammates for open looks.

VanVleet is also a formidable defender who can guard the opponent's best ball-handler on a nightly basis.

The Wichita State product was also an important cog in the 2018-19 championship team and will surely be remembered fondly forever by Raptors fans even if he does sign elsewhere.

That apparently isn't likely to be the case, as Ian Begley of SNY reported teams around the league largely believe VanVleet will re-sign with the only NBA team he has ever known.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A contract mirroring the one Brogdon signed shouldn't be a long-term issue for the Raptors, either. According to Basketball Reference, Pascal Siakam is the only current member of the roster with fully guaranteed salaries past the 2020-21 campaign, although Norman Powell could change that if he picks up his player option for 2021-22.