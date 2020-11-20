Lonzo Ball Campaigns for Malik Monk to Give LaMelo Ball No. 1 Hornets Jersey

Steve Reed/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball will continue wearing No. 1 with the Charlotte Hornets, at least if his older brother has anything to say about it.

New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball tagged the account of Malik Monk, who currently wears No. 1 in Charlotte, and joked about switching numbers:

Monk might be happy to go with No. 5, which he used during his one season at Kentucky, but that already belongs to teammate Nicolas Batum. LaMelo usually has worn the No. 1 jersey, including last season in the National Basketball League.

Money can often grease the wheels when it comes to these matters. Perhaps a contribution from the Big Baller Brand fund could entice Monk to generously hand No. 1 over to LaMelo.