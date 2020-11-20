    Warriors Reportedly Waive Ky Bowman Ahead of 2020 NBA Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020
    Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman (12) against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors are waiving point guard Ky Bowman, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Charania added that Bowman "has interest around the NBA."

    The 23-year-old averaged 7.4 points and 2.9 assists in 45 games for Golden State last season.

    The Warriors selected Nico Mannion in the second round of the 2020 draft, which provided them with some leeway to part with Bowman or another guard. The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau speculated more departures could be on the way since Golden State doesn't any open roster spots.

    Getting waived is beneficial to Bowman because his role was probably going to be pretty limited with Mannion's arrival and a healthy Stephen Curry to open the season. 

    The undrafted free agent out of Boston College shot just 41.7 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. His 1.6 turnovers per game raise a level of concern as well. Among 95 point guards last season, he was 92nd in offensive real plus-minus (minus-2.87), per ESPN.com.

    Because of his age, another team is bound to take a flier on Bowman. He'd fit best on a team that isn't near the top of the league and thus has an incentive to give younger players more time on the floor.

