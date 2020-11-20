    Hawks Rumors: RFA Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests Atlanta After Failed Bucks Trade

    Tyler Conway
November 20, 2020

    Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) makes his way down the court during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue Bogdan Bogdanovic after a proposed sign-and-trade between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks fell through.

    Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the Hawks' interest. Atlanta is expected to be among the most active teams in free agency as it looks to make a postseason push.

    Bogdanovic's NBA future has been the subject of speculation for days after the Bucks and Kings reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade that would have sent the sweet-shooting swingman to Milwaukee. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Bogdanovic never agreed to sign with the Bucks, and the agreement was seemingly done without his knowledge.

    The NBA is also investigating the trade agreement under its tampering policy, as it would have been illegal to have a deal done before the start of the free-agency period Friday. 

    As it stands, it appears Bogdanovic will not be joining the Bucks.

    He averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the 2019-20 season and continued to emerge as a solid floor-spacer. He was already expected to be one of the most sought-after players on the open market, and a team like Atlanta having interest may raise his price tag.

    The Kings, who hold Bogdanovic's rights as a restricted free agent, may push whichever team acquires him into a sign-and-trade agreement. 

