NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Davis is the biggest name in free agency this offseason, and for good reason. He's a seven-time All-Star, a two-time first-team All-Defense selection and now, an NBA Champion. As one of the game's best all-around players and at just 27 years old, Davis can be a franchise centerpiece.

Of course, Davis' foray into free agency is largely expected to be a mere formality. Most believe that he has declined his player option only to rejoin LeBron James and the Lakers on a new max deal. While an L.A. return is still the likely outcome, Davis won't rush to make it happen.

"While All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is on course to eventually agree on a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, no formal commitment is expected to come in the immediate days following the start of free agency Friday, sources told ESPN," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are expected to present Davis with several different contract options. While it makes sense that Davis will want to take his time going over those options, a delay at least opens the door for another team to push sign him away.