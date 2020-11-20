NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward and More

NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on Anthony Davis, Gordon Hayward and MoreNovember 20, 2020
We're finally on the cusp of NBA free agency. While it's coming a few months later than usual, the 2020 edition of free agency is finally here. The market is set to officially open at 6 p.m. ET tonight, and several notable names will be available.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is unquestionably the biggest name slated to hit free agency, but he isn't the only layer worth chasing. Standouts like Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, Rajon Rondo and Gordon Hayward will be available and will command attention.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest NBA buzz with free agency only hours away.
Anthony Davis in No Rush to Re-Sign
Davis is the biggest name in free agency this offseason, and for good reason. He's a seven-time All-Star, a two-time first-team All-Defense selection and now, an NBA Champion. As one of the game's best all-around players and at just 27 years old, Davis can be a franchise centerpiece.
Of course, Davis' foray into free agency is largely expected to be a mere formality. Most believe that he has declined his player option only to rejoin LeBron James and the Lakers on a new max deal. While an L.A. return is still the likely outcome, Davis won't rush to make it happen.
"While All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is on course to eventually agree on a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, no formal commitment is expected to come in the immediate days following the start of free agency Friday, sources told ESPN," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are expected to present Davis with several different contract options. While it makes sense that Davis will want to take his time going over those options, a delay at least opens the door for another team to push sign him away.
Knicks Interested in Gordon Hayward
Hayward has decided to opt out of his deal with the Boston Celtics and enter the open market. If teams don't view Davis as a realistic free-agency option, then Gordon may now be the top player available.
Hayward, who averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season, is certainly going to have suitors. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks will be among them.
"Though he is 30 and hasn’t regained his 2017 All-Star form, the Knicks are intrigued by the 6-foot-7 Hayward for the right price, according to sources,' Berman wrote.
Price could potentially be a sticking point here. Hayward opted out of a deal that would have paid him $34 million for the 2020-21 season. While he may value long-term security over a one-year windfall, it's highly unlikely that he'll be willing to sign a bargain deal.
Still, Hayward would make a ton of sense for New York. The roster isn't exactly a star-studded one, and as Berman pointed out, new assistant general manager, Walt Perrin, drafted Hayward out of Butler in 2010 with the Utah Jazz.
Nerlens Noel Could Return to Philadelphia
Free-agent center Nerlens Noel, who has spent the past two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, could be making his way back to the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, sources say there's a "real chance" the 26-year-old could re-join the team that drafted him.
"Noel was a fan favorite in Philly. Noel was also [ Joel] Embiid’s best friend on the team," Pompey wrote. "In addition, he and all-star point guard Ben Simmons are close friends and share the same agency, Klutch Sports Group. New Sixers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, has also been a fan of his playing style for some time, according to sources."
As Pompey pointed out, Embiid and Paul Reed are the only two centers currently on the roster. In addition to being a strong chemistry fit, Noel would make sense from a roster-building standpoint.
Noel was originally selected sixth overall in the 2013 draft but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2017.