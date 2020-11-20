    Warriors Rumors: JJ Redick Targeted by Golden State Before Kelly Oubre Trade

    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) celebrates late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The Pelicans won 124-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Before the Golden State Warriors made the move to finalize a trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. to ease the loss of Klay Thompson, they reportedly tried to make a deal for JJ Redick.

    Appearing on ESPN's First Take (starts at 4:10 mark), Brian Windhorst reported Redick was among the players that the Warriors targeted, but the New Orleans Pelicans "were not amenable to making a deal under the terms" presented: 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are finalizing a trade for Oubre that will send a protected 2021 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Golden State's need for another outside shooter came about after the team confirmed on Thursday that Thompson will likely miss the 2020-21 season after tearing his Achilles tendon during a workout this week. 

    Even though Redick isn't the defensive player that Thompson has been throughout his career, he would have been a natural fit in the Warriors offense because of his shooting ability. 

    Redick's 41.6 career success rate from three-point range is virtually identical to Thompson (41.9). The 36-year-old ranked second in the NBA last season with a 45.3 three-point percentage. 

    The Pelicans only have Redick under contract for one more season with a $13 million base salary. 

    Since the Warriors couldn't get New Orleans to bite on a deal, the team is reportedly going in a different direction.

    Oubre has the potential to make an impact in Golden State if the trade is finalized. He averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game and shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc for the Phoenix Suns in 2019-20. 

