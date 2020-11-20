Warriors Rumors: JJ Redick Targeted by Golden State Before Kelly Oubre Trade

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Before the Golden State Warriors made the move to finalize a trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. to ease the loss of Klay Thompson, they reportedly tried to make a deal for JJ Redick.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take (starts at 4:10 mark), Brian Windhorst reported Redick was among the players that the Warriors targeted, but the New Orleans Pelicans "were not amenable to making a deal under the terms" presented:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are finalizing a trade for Oubre that will send a protected 2021 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State's need for another outside shooter came about after the team confirmed on Thursday that Thompson will likely miss the 2020-21 season after tearing his Achilles tendon during a workout this week.

Even though Redick isn't the defensive player that Thompson has been throughout his career, he would have been a natural fit in the Warriors offense because of his shooting ability.

Redick's 41.6 career success rate from three-point range is virtually identical to Thompson (41.9). The 36-year-old ranked second in the NBA last season with a 45.3 three-point percentage.

The Pelicans only have Redick under contract for one more season with a $13 million base salary.

Since the Warriors couldn't get New Orleans to bite on a deal, the team is reportedly going in a different direction.

Oubre has the potential to make an impact in Golden State if the trade is finalized. He averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game and shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc for the Phoenix Suns in 2019-20.