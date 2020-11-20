    Gordon Hayward Rumors: Pacers Continue to Pursue Sign-and-Trade with Celtics

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) handles the ball during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    With the start of free agency approaching at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, the Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking at a way to add Gordon Hayward

    Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Pacers are continuing to explore a possible sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics for the former All-Star. 

    Mark Bartelstein, Hayward's agent, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN.com's Tim Bontempsthat his client was opting out of his $34.2 million contract for next season with the Celtics. 

    There appears to be a market for Hayward at the start of free agency. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that the New York Knicks "are intrigued" by the 30-year-old, but added it would have to be "for the right price."

    The Pacers could certainly use another scorer as they head into their first season under head coach Nate Bjorkgren. They ranked 19th in offensive rating (110.0) and 23rd in points per game (109.4) in 2019-20. 

    Indiana would also represent a homecoming for Hayward. He was born in Indianapolis and played college basketball at Butler, helping the program reach the national championship game in 2010.

    Hayward spent the past three seasons with the Celtics. He averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 52 games during the 2019-20 campaign. 

