    Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Expected to Take Time Before Accepting Contract

    Tyler Conway
November 20, 2020
    FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Davis is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isnâ€™t expected to go anyplace else. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Anthony Davis reportedly plans to wait through the Thanksgiving holiday before deciding on his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Davis plans to sign a new contract with the Lakers but is mulling his options on the structure of any new deal.

    The Lakers can offer Davis a five-year contract worth $189 million. However, it seems likelier that the All-Star will want to maintain some sort of long-term flexibility.

    A two-year contract with a player option for the third season would align Davis with the end of LeBron James' contract while also allowing him to become a free agent after his 10th NBA season. When NBA players reach 10 seasons of service, they are eligible to sign contracts that begin at 35 percent of the salary cap.

    Davis could ultimately make more money in the long term, while maintaining his flexibility, by taking a shorter-term route.

    Agent Rich Paul could also be slow-playing Davis' free agency in an effort to ensure the team spends the maximum possible money in a push to repeat as champions. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, also represented by Paul, is a free agent. The Lakers may feel a little pressure to break the bank to retain KCP if Davis is still lingering.

