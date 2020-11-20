Giants Announce 3 More Players Test Positive for COVID-19 During Bye Week

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Friday that three players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total to four since last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants facilities will be closed until Monday with the team on bye, with players returning on an adjusted schedule.

Players who tested positive were told to begin self-isolating under NFL protocols.

Offensive lineman Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL announced Thursday that all 32 teams will be under intensive protocols, which they have found to significantly reduce disease spread and limit exposure, for the remainder of the 2020 season, starting Saturday.

Under new rules, players and coaches must have a negative test from the previous day before entering team facilities. All meetings must also be held virtually, unless they are outdoors or part of a pre-approved indoor plan.

The timing of the Giants' bye allows the team to identify any further spread among players and better prepare themselves for Week 12's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Several members of the Giants coaching staff have chosen to stay apart from their families during the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.