Browns' Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Won't Play vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The team released an additional statement saying it had one player test positive for COVID but had not been at the facility this week and has zero close contacts.

Garrett had not been at practice this week after feeling ill, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, entering Week 11 with a league-leading 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 tackles.

It is possible that Garrett could return for next week's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars, provided he is able to record consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart between now and then. He will miss Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns defense will be scrambling for pass-rushing help without Garrett, who has become perhaps the NFL's most feared edge-rusher. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is second on the team with 3.5 sacks. Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, who each has two sacks this season, will be counted upon to apply pressure outside.

The good news for Cleveland is that Carson Wentz has been sacked 35 times this season, the most in the NFL. Even without Garrett, the Browns still should be able to generate pressure against the Eagles' porous offensive line.

That said, the margin for error just got smaller as Cleveland (6-3) battles for an AFC playoff spot.