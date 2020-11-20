    Browns' Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Won't Play vs. Eagles

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is blocked by Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns placed defensive end Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

    The team released an additional statement saying it had one player test positive for COVID but had not been at the facility this week and has zero close contacts.

    Garrett had not been at practice this week after feeling ill, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, entering Week 11 with a league-leading 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 tackles.

    It is possible that Garrett could return for next week's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars, provided he is able to record consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart between now and then. He will miss Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The Browns defense will be scrambling for pass-rushing help without Garrett, who has become perhaps the NFL's most feared edge-rusher. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is second on the team with 3.5 sacks. Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, who each has two sacks this season, will be counted upon to apply pressure outside.

    The good news for Cleveland is that Carson Wentz has been sacked 35 times this season, the most in the NFL. Even without Garrett, the Browns still should be able to generate pressure against the Eagles' porous offensive line. 

    That said, the margin for error just got smaller as Cleveland (6-3) battles for an AFC playoff spot. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Taysom Hill to Start Sunday

      Saints QB took all the starter reps at practice this week and will start Sunday vs. Atlanta (Schefter)

      Taysom Hill to Start Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Taysom Hill to Start Sunday

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers 💤

      We've got players you should play at every position 📲

      Biggest Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers 💤
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers 💤

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NFL Team's Kryptonite So Far in 2020 😬

      Every NFL Team's Kryptonite So Far in 2020 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every NFL Team's Kryptonite So Far in 2020 😬

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Free Agents Who Must Be Re-Signed

      Teams need to find a way to make these deals happen

      Free Agents Who Must Be Re-Signed
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Free Agents Who Must Be Re-Signed

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report