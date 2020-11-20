    Ex-PSU DB Isaiah Humphries: James Franklin Said Don't Tell Cops About 2018 Fight

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Penn State head coach James Franklin calls for an official during an NCAA college football game against Maryland in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    Former Penn State defensive back Isaiah Humphries told university investigators that Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin advised him not to contact police following a fight with teammate Micah Parsons.

    ESPN's John Barr obtained a draft of the investigation's findings, which stated Humphries and Parsons were involved in an altercation in March 2018 that included Humphries pulling out a knife when Parsons would not stop choking him. The defensive back, who has since transferred to Cal and is suing Penn State, said he met with Franklin after the fight.

    "Mr. Humphries added that Coach Franklin came and said, 'Don't talk to the police because Micah is his start [sic] player and makes money, so if he gets in trouble, he's gone,' meaning Mr. Humphries would be gone," report read.

    A Penn State spokesperson told Barr, "Franklin has made it clear that he did not instruct Mr. Humphries to avoid contacting authorities."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

