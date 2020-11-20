    Tacko Fall Extended Qualifying Contract Offer by Celtics, Will Be Restricted FA

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall (99) holds his hands on his head as the Celtics fall to the Toronto Raptors in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics officially extended a qualifying offer to Tacko Fall on Thursday, making him a restricted free agent.

    Fall played seven games last season after joining the Celtics as an undrafted free agent.

    It seems likely that Fall will wind up taking the qualifying offer, barring some unexpected outside interest from another team. While he's a popular figure in Boston, he hasn't gotten enough playing time on the NBA level to show whether he could be effective.

    The 7'6" center is an imposing threat in the middle of the defense but still has a raw game and lacks the lateral quickness to defend on switches.

    The qualifying offer would pay Fall $1.5 million for the 2020-21 season. If the UCF product sticks in Boston and winds up finding a role in the rotation, he could re-enter free agency a year from now and have a more significant line of suitors.

    That said, all it takes is one interested team to potentially push the Celtics into a decision on how much they want to invest in Fall's development.

