    Russell Wilson Passes Peyton Manning for Most Career Wins in First 9 NFL Seasons

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning shake hands before a coin flip before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Russell Wilson already defeated Peyton Manning during Super Bowl XLVIII.

    Now he has one of the all-time great's records, as well.  

    According to NFL Research, Wilson's 93rd career victory as a starter moved him past Manning for the most ever in a quarterback's first nine seasons in the league. Wilson earned the mark with Thursday's 28-21 win over the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals.

    It was an important win because it snapped Seattle's two-game losing streak and put it atop the division at 7-3.

    Wilson also bounced back after throwing a combined four interceptions during those two losses and threw touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as Seattle seized control of the game in the early going and never trailed.

    The six-time Pro Bowler now has an opportunity to add to his record since five of Seattle's final six opponents are under .500.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Seahawks Take Down Cardinals

      Carlos Dunlap's game-winning sack seals Seattle's 28-21 win vs. Arizona in pivotal NFC West battle

      Seahawks Take Down Cardinals
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Take Down Cardinals

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Carson Out vs. Cardinals

      Seahawks RB (foot) inactive, Tyler Lockett (knee) will play on TNF

      Chris Carson Out vs. Cardinals
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Chris Carson Out vs. Cardinals

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted

      Colts LB feels ‘extra motivation’ to play Aaron Rodgers after QB called Fred Warner one of the NFL’s best LBs

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Darius Leonard Feels Slighted

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Welcome to Lumen Field: Seahawks' CenturyLink Gets New Name

      Welcome to Lumen Field: Seahawks' CenturyLink Gets New Name
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Welcome to Lumen Field: Seahawks' CenturyLink Gets New Name

      Liz Mathews
      via Seahawks Wire