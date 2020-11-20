Russell Wilson Passes Peyton Manning for Most Career Wins in First 9 NFL Seasons

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Russell Wilson already defeated Peyton Manning during Super Bowl XLVIII.

Now he has one of the all-time great's records, as well.

According to NFL Research, Wilson's 93rd career victory as a starter moved him past Manning for the most ever in a quarterback's first nine seasons in the league. Wilson earned the mark with Thursday's 28-21 win over the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals.

It was an important win because it snapped Seattle's two-game losing streak and put it atop the division at 7-3.

Wilson also bounced back after throwing a combined four interceptions during those two losses and threw touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as Seattle seized control of the game in the early going and never trailed.

The six-time Pro Bowler now has an opportunity to add to his record since five of Seattle's final six opponents are under .500.