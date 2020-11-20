3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 11 Win

3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 11 WinNovember 20, 2020
Carlos Hyde and Carlos Dunlap made important contributions to get the Seattle Seahawks' season back on track on Thursday.
Hyde brought some much-needed balance to the Seattle offense with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Dunlap came up with a few big sacks to stop the Arizona Cardinals' offensive progress.
Seattle's victory put it in sole possession of first place in the NFC West until at least Monday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pete Carroll's team earned a season split with the Cardinals and momentum heading into a 10-day layoff ahead of its next game with the Philadelphia Eagles on November 30.
Carlos Hyde Brought Back Balance in the Offense
Hyde's presence in the backfield was a welcome sight for the Seahawks.
Seattle struggled to get a consistent rushing attack going with Hyde and Chris Carson both on the sidelines.
Hyde led the Seahawks with 79 rushing yards and helped them earn their highest rushing output since the Week 7 defeat to Arizona.
The veteran running back also chipped in two catches for 16 yards, but his main responsibility was to break through the Arizona front seven.
On the scoring drive that resulted in his third-quarter touchdown, Hyde wracked up 27 yards, including a 15-yard scamper that put him in position to score from the two-yard-line.
With Hyde back in the fold and Carson working his way back from injury, the Seahawks should have a more complete offense in place by the time they return to NFC West play in Week 16.
Until then, they can refine their balanced approach against Philadelphia, both New York teams and the Washington Football Team, a run that should run pad their win total.
The Carlos Dunlap Trade Was More Than Worth It
Seattle reaped the rewards of its trade for Dunlap on Thursday night.
The former Cincinnati Bengals defender, who was acquired for a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney, totaled three quarterback hits, two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss.
Dunlap's most important contribution was the fourth-down sack of Kyler Murray that ended Arizona's hopes of tying the game.
Dunlap's other sack occurred at the start of a second-quarter series that finished in a punt near midfield.
Thursday's performance was the most impactful from Dunlap since he arrived in the pacific northwest. In the two games prior to Thursday, he had three quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a sack.
If he continues to be a menace to opposing offensive lines, Dunlap could be the key to turning around Seattle's overall defensive performance.
On Thursday, Seattle allowed its lowest yardage total of the 2020 season and held an opponent under 60 rushing yards for the third time in four games.
Those types of performances should continue to happen in the coming weeks with four straight below-.500 opponents on the docket.
Secondary Contained DeAndre Hopkins
The Seattle defensive backs did something they could not do four weeks ago: stop DeAndre Hopkins.
The Seahawks limited Arizona's top wide out to five receptions for 51 yards. In Week 7, he had 10 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Part of Hopkins' struggle to get involved in the game was due to the shoulder injury suffered by Murray early in the contest. There were times in which the Arizona quarterback did not throw deep down field and opted to hit Larry Fitzgerald and others on short routes.
However, when Hopkins was thrown to, he was not allowed to create much after the catch. His longest reception was 23 yards.
Holding Hopkins to those totals has to be viewed as a massive success for a passing defense that was torched on countless occasions in the first half of the season.
Seattle allowed over 300 passing yards to six of its 10 opponents and Thursday marked just the second time it held a foe under 260 yards through the air.
If the Jamal Adams-led unit continues to get right in the coming weeks, Seattle could be in line for two menacing defensive outings against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 16 and 17 that may help it close out the divisional title.
