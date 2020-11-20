3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Carlos Hyde and Carlos Dunlap made important contributions to get the Seattle Seahawks' season back on track on Thursday.

Hyde brought some much-needed balance to the Seattle offense with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Dunlap came up with a few big sacks to stop the Arizona Cardinals' offensive progress.

Seattle's victory put it in sole possession of first place in the NFC West until at least Monday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Carroll's team earned a season split with the Cardinals and momentum heading into a 10-day layoff ahead of its next game with the Philadelphia Eagles on November 30.