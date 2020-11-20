Warriors News: Latest on Klay Thompson Injury, Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade Rumors

Matt York/Associated Press

What should have been a joyous draft day for the Golden State Warriors was clouded by heartbreaking news of yet another Klay Thompson injury. Sandwiched between the Dubs securing their future at center and a sleeper prospect at the 1, the basketball world discovered that Thompson had likely suffered an Achilles injury.

While ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski reports that Klay is expected to make a full recovery, the news nonetheless throws a wrench in Golden State's plans for a return to title contention. Now, a 32-year-old Stephen Curry and 30-year-old Draymond Green will play another season without their third star.

The news puts more pressure on Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole to grow into larger roles while rookies James Wiseman and Nico Mannion develop within Steve Kerr's system.

Also feeling pressure is Warriors general manager Bob Myers, alongside owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, it appears that the Dubs front office is trudging forward and willing to dip, or, more appropriately, dive into the luxury tax to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. and replace some production on the wing.

MRI Confirms Thompson's Season Is Done Before it Started

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Originally, Warriors fans became concerned as various reports suggested Thompson had injured his lower right leg during a workout. Within hours, that concern deepened as it was discovered that it could be an Achilles tear.

The Warriors were without Klay last season because of an ACL tear in his left leg suffered during the 2019 postseason and will now be without him for this upcoming season because of a tear in the other leg.

As Myers made clear during the rookie introductory press conference, doctors expect Klay to make a full recovery and be himself, but he will not be playing basketball this season. While distraught and praying for as speedy a recovery as possible for Thompson, the team looks set to work, and spend, to fill the void left by his play.

Oubre Experiment Greenlit by Competitive Front Office

As a character fit, Oubre is unclear. From a prospective playing fit, he boasts major upside. At just 24 years old, the 6'7", explosive wing is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for an upsurging Phoenix Suns unit.

He's got bounce, snarl and a jumper that looks purer than his 35.2-percent success rate from three would indicate. Rather, his inefficiencies appear best blamed on his shot selection—an issue that Golden State has never been reluctant to address. Like trial runs with the oft-criticized but naturally talented Willie Cauley-Stein and Marquese Chriss, the Warriors appear intent to absorb Oubre's cost and expiring contract.

Woj reports that the Oklahoma City Thunder are quickly shipping Oubre off to Golden State after acquiring him from the Suns on Monday. The deal is a costly one, proving Lacob and Guber's commitments to not wasting Curry's time. By absorbing Oubre's $14.4 million contract into a trade exception, Golden State will be hit with an extra $66 million in luxury tax.

Other than the price, the deal is a win-win for both sides. The Warriors are offering their 2021 first-round pick should it end up in the 21-30 range. If the pick is 20th or higher, it turns into two future second-round selections (akin to the pick protections in the D'Angelo Russell trade that let the team draft Wiseman). This move gives the Dubs a chance to contend by gambling on Oubre's potential and, should they fail miserably, continue looking forward.