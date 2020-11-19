    Brandon Ingram Reportedly Receives Qualifying Offer from Pelicans; Will Be RFA

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 20, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shoots a 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Pelicans extended a qualifying offer to forward Brandon Ingram, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.   

    Ingram, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers second overall in 2016 and was dealt to the Pelicans in the 2019 trade that brought back Anthony Davis, will become a restricted free agent.  

    The Duke product had a career year in his first season with New Orleans. He was named an All-Star after posting 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes per game while appearing in 62 contests for the Pelicans.

    He was paid $7.3 million during the last season of his rookie deal, and his qualifying offer is worth $9.5 million, per Spotrac

    New Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said Ingram, who was named the league's Most Improved Player, and 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson are "two of the most unique young guys in the entire league" during his introductory press conference. 

    If Ingram stays in New Orleans, he'll return to the starting small forward role alongside Williamson. Guard Eric Bledsoe will likely join them since the 30-year-old was acquired by the Pelicans in the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

