Tyson vs. Jones Jr. 2020: Final Odds and Predictions for Superfight

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr. will face off in an exhibition fight on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Tyson is a -235 favorite (bet $100 to win $42.55) over Jones at +175 (bet $100 to win $175), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyson, 54, went 50-6 with 44 knockouts during a career that saw him win his first 37 professional bouts. Thirty-three of those were by knockout.

Iron Mike became the WBC heavyweight champion in Nov. 1986 at the age of 20 and proceeded to retain titles through nine straight contests.

He last fought on June 11, 2005, when he retired after the sixth round against Kevin McBride.

Jones Jr., 51, went 66-9 lifetime with 47 knockouts. He won championships in four different weight classes and started his career 49-1, with the one loss occurring by disqualification.

He once held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, IBO, WBF (Federation), IBA, and The Ring light heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Jones ended his professional career on a four-fight win streak capped by a 10-round unanimous-decision win over Scott Sigmon on Feb. 8, 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Predictions seem to favor Tyson largely because of the weight difference.

Kelsey McCarson of Bleacher Report wrote on July 28 that Tyson would stop Jones in Round 7, citing the weight difference: "[If] you simply must know which fighter you should expect to win the fight, it has to be Tyson. He's a heavyweight facing a middleweight, and his power is going to carry him to victory late in the fight."

Buster Douglas, a former heavyweight champion who handed Tyson his first loss in a massive upset in Feb. 1990, also backed his former rival.

"I think [Roy] has a chance, but it's a slim chance. Slimmer than Buster Douglas," Douglas told DJ Vlad (h/t Luke Norris of Sportscasting) on Oct. 17.

Danny Williams, who beat Tyson by fourth-round knockout in July 2004, is another Iron Mike backer.

"I think Roy is going to get seriously hurt. He is a natural middleweight," Williams told Marc Mayo of The Sun on Sept. 17.



The guess here is that the weight difference ultimately does lead to a Tyson win. Jones may be far closer to the end of his professional boxing days (and prime) than Tyson, but Iron Mike simply packs on more pounds and power.

Pick: Tyson (TKO, Round 5).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).