Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: A Head to Toe Breakdown

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Who takes the cake when it comes to boxing ability? Who knows? And that’s the truth about this head-to-toe breakdown in general.

It's one thing to envision a prime version of Mike Tyson, which for my money would have been circa 1988, and the prime version of Roy Jones Jr., which probably emerged during the late 1990s.

It's quite another to judge the boxing ability of two retired fighters in their 50s.

At his peak, Tyson was a wrecking ball. About the only thing one might knock Tyson over during his stunning run as the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history was that some of the events that transpired later in his life suggest the fighter wasn't always disciplined.

That, and maybe Tyson was a better bully than he was a boxer. He wrecked the heavyweights who seemed intimidated by his tremendous knockout power but lost to James "Buster" Douglas in 1990 because the latter didn't let fear overwhelm him, and again to Evander Holyfield in 1996 because of the same thing.

On the other hand, Jones Jr. was the boxing savant of his era. There's never been a more exciting or richly talented prizefighter than Jones Jr. was during his best years. The main issue with Jones Jr.'s excellence was that his unorthodox style only worked in combination with his otherworldly athleticism, and as soon as that athleticism started to diminish, Jones Jr. became human.

But both are among the all-time best boxing talents in history. Additionally, both were much better craftsmen than sometimes considered by fans.

Regardless, prime vs. prime it would have to be Jones Jr. by just a hair over Tyson as far as boxing ability goes.

As for right now? Let's lean Jones's way since he last fought in 2018 and because Tyson hasn't done much in the last 15 years inside a boxing ring.

Advantage: Jones Jr.