Report: Frank Kaminsky's Contract Option Declined by Suns, Will Be UFA

Frank Kaminsky will enter free agency after the Phoenix Suns declined his team option worth $5.2 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old, who went ninth overall to the Charlotte Hornets out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NBA draft, signed a two-year deal with the Suns last offseason, averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.9 minutes per game for Phoenix.

Kaminsky appeared in just 39 games for the Suns after suffering a stress fracture in his right knee. The 7'0" big man was sidelined indefinitely in January, but returned to the NBA bubble to help Phoenix go 8-0 in Orlando. He told Arizona Sports radio in October that he hoped to be back in Phoenix next season.

"I learned a lot last year," he said. "It was my first time going through free agency. A lot of it is out of your hands. I hope that I’m back, and I’m going to keep working for whatever happens."

But on a roster loaded with bigs, with the Suns also carrying Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes, there seemingly was no more room for Kaminsky, especially with the addition of former Maryland center Jalen Smith, who the team took at No. 10 in Wednesday night's draft.

The departure from Kaminsky is the latest move for the Suns, whose offseason has been highlighted by the addition of 10-time All-Star Chris Paul at point guard. Like Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque, Kaminsky won't be alongside Paul when he takes the court for the Suns this season.