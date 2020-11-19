    Lakers Rumors: Quinn Cook's Non-Guaranteed Contract Waived After NBA Draft

    Los Angeles Lakers' Quinn Cook gestures from the court during the second half an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Quinn Cook, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Cook made 44 appearances for the Lakers in 2019-20, averaging 5.1 points and 1.1 assists in 11.5 minutes per game. 

    He was due to earn $3 million in 2020-21, but only $1 million of that was guaranteed.

    The Lakers entered the 2020 NBA draft with only one pick, selecting Washington forward Jaden McDaniels. They confirmed Thursday that McDaniels was on his way to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Danny Green for Dennis Schroder.

    Waiving Cook to save $2 million illustrates how tight Los Angeles' salary cap situation is. Anthony Davis is widely expected to sign a new deal, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris, Rajon Rondo are free agents. Avery Bradley still has a player options he hasn't triggered, too.

    Davis aside, none of those players will command a massive contract. Collectively, they will account for a lot of money and hamper the Lakers' ability to pursue outside free agents.

    General manager Rob Pelinka has to make some tough decisions, with Cook's release one such example.

    The 27-year-old will potentially be joining his fifth team in the league.

    NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes noted the Washington Wizards had interest in adding Cook last offseason. John Wall is back healthy, though, and Washington came out of the 2020 draft with Michigan State guard Cassius Winston.

    Perhaps a return to the Golden State Warriors makes sense for Cook as the team pivots in the wake of Klay Thompson's torn right Achilles tendon.

