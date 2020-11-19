    Eagles Confirm Player Is in Self-Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    Shown is the Philadelphia Eagles logo during a NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday, Aug. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that an unnamed player has entered quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Here is the team's full statement ahead of Sunday's Week 11 game at the Cleveland Browns:

    Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan of Inside the Birds reported Eagles wide receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower and Deontay Burnett are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    In Cleveland, ESPN's Jake Trotter reported the Browns added offensive tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett to their COVID list Wednesday.

    The NFL, which announced Wednesday that all teams will enter its more intensive coronavirus protocols for the rest of the season beginning Saturday, hasn't announced any changes to Sunday's game in Cleveland.

    Both Philadelphia (3-5-1) and Cleveland (6-3) have already used their bye weeks, so rescheduling the contest for later in the campaign would be difficult.

    "This is 2020," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday after one of his players tested positive. "Things are going come your way, and you have to react. I think our team is used to that."

    For now, kickoff for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium remains scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

