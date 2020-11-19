Memphis Zoo Names Giraffe Calf 'Ja Raffe' After Grizzlies Star Ja Morant

Memphis Zoo Names Giraffe Calf 'Ja Raffe' After Grizzlies Star Ja MorantNovember 19, 2020
Ja Morant received many accolades during his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies, but the city's zoo found a unique way to immortalize the 21-year-old superstar.
On Thursday, the Memphis Zoo announced it has named its new giraffe Ja Raffe in honor of the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year.
Ja Raffe was born on Nov. 10 to Niklas and Angela Kate. The pair previously had a baby girl in 2017 that the Memphis Zoo named Panya. The newest addition to the herd gives the Memphis Zoo a total of seven giraffes.
Morant needed no time to become the most celebrated professional athlete in Memphis. He was selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA draft, averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists in 67 starts and led the Grizzlies to the play-in game against the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
The Murray State product became the second player in franchise history to be named NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Pau Gasol in 2001-02.
Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles
Warriors star suffered a 'season-ending Achilles tear,' expected to make a full recovery (Woj)