NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have already undergone a major facelift from an organizational standpoint. Brent Brown is out, Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey are in. The roster is already under major renovations but the pairing of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid still stands.

For now.

Morey is one of the most aggressive executives in the game and that impact has already been felt in Philadelphia. They already traded away Horford and Josh Richardson while bringing in Seth Curry, Danny Green and picks.

These are moves that would appear to be in support of the Embiid-Simmons pairing. They got rid of Horford who never quite gelled with the two on the floor and got more spacing with Curry and Green, both of whom can shoot from range.

In writing about trade possibilities for Houston's James Harden, Kelly Iko and David Aldridge of The Athletic reported that, "With Morey and new coach Doc Rivers just getting up to speed on the franchise, the 76ers are still contemplating the pros and cons of keeping their superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together.'

Marc Stein of the New York Times noted that the Rivers and Morey would like to give them "every last chance to click before trading one of them."

A Harden-for-Embiid deal would certainly shake things up for both franchises and create an even more intricate storyline with Morey now in Philadelphia. The Rockets notoriously went without a center last season and could get one of the best in the league while Harden would make for a better fit with Simmons.

However, from the moves they've made thus far and Stein's report it would appear any sort of deal isn't happening at least until the trade deadline.