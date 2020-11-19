NBA Draft Results 2020: Team-by-Team Grades, List of Picks and Analysis

0 of 3

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings did not expect Tyrese Haliburton to fall to them at No. 12.

Due to some unexpected picks in the top 10, the Kings landed the Iowa State point guard as the cornerstone of their 2020 NBA draft class. The Kings added a trio of solid collegiate players in the second round to finish off one of the best draft classes.

Of course, those players have to achieve success on the court for the draft class to be viewed in a positive light in a few years, but for now it appears the Kings are set up with a solid young foundation.

The Charlotte Hornets made the first point guard selection on Wednesday by taking LaMelo Ball at No. 3.

In the second round, the Hornets addressed some frontcourt concerns and picked up a shooter to complement Ball and Devonte' Graham.

While their draft class will be judged mostly by Ball, they may have landed a few key pieces to make a push up the Eastern Conference standings in the coming years.