NBA Draft Results 2020: Team-by-Team Grades, List of Picks and Analysis
The Sacramento Kings did not expect Tyrese Haliburton to fall to them at No. 12.
Due to some unexpected picks in the top 10, the Kings landed the Iowa State point guard as the cornerstone of their 2020 NBA draft class. The Kings added a trio of solid collegiate players in the second round to finish off one of the best draft classes.
Of course, those players have to achieve success on the court for the draft class to be viewed in a positive light in a few years, but for now it appears the Kings are set up with a solid young foundation.
The Charlotte Hornets made the first point guard selection on Wednesday by taking LaMelo Ball at No. 3.
In the second round, the Hornets addressed some frontcourt concerns and picked up a shooter to complement Ball and Devonte' Graham.
While their draft class will be judged mostly by Ball, they may have landed a few key pieces to make a push up the Eastern Conference standings in the coming years.
Atlanta: A-
Brooklyn: C
Boston: B
Charlotte: A
Chicago: C
Cleveland: B+
Dallas: B+
Denver: B+
Detroit: A-
Golden State: A
Houston: C
Indianapolis: C+
Los Angeles Clippers: C
Los Angeles Lakers: N/A
Memphis: B
Miami: B
Milwaukee: C+
Minnesota: A
New Orleans: B
New York: B+
Oklahoma City: B
Orlando: C
Philadelphia: B+
Phoenix: B-
Portland: B-
San Antonio: B
Sacramento: A
Toronto: A-
Utah: B-
Washington: A
Sacramento Kings: A
Haliburton was expected to be a top 10 pick, but the wave triggered by the Chicago Bulls' selection of Patrick Williams caused a trickle-down affect that made players available lower than expected.
The drop down to No. 12 was also caused by the Phoenix Suns taking Jalen Smith at No. 10 after acquiring Chris Paul in a trade. The Suns may have been in the market for a point guard in the draft if the Paul deal did not happen.
Haliburton should develop beneath De'Aaron Fox on the Kings depth chart and may get a run out as a starter later in the season depending on how the team's backcourt situation shakes out.
If Bogdan Bogdanovic does not return, the Kings could use Haliburton as the first guard off the bench. If everything goes well with second-round pick Jahmi'us Ramsey, he could fill that role in parts of the season as well.
Ramsey could be an immediate upgrade to the team's three-point shooting. He hit 44.2 percent of his shots and made 42.6 percent of his three-point attempts at Texas Tech.
Robert Woodard II's length and shooting ability could benefit the Kings' depth as well. He shot 42.9 percent from deep in his sophomore season at Mississippi State.
Xavier Tillman, who was the first of three second-round selections, averaged a double-double in his final season at Michigan State and could be a solid asset off the bench as well.
If the Kings can get bench production from their three second-round picks and Haliburton turns into a solid backcourt player, their class could be viewed as one of the best when we look back on it in a few years.
Charlotte Hornets: A
The Hornets did not overthink their first selection on Wednesday.
Charlotte could have filled a direct need in the frontcourt by taking Onyeka Okongwu over Ball, but it chose the best player available instead.
Ball's distribution skills will be an upgrade over Graham and Terry Rozier. He should be able to make all of the players around him better by handing out plenty of assists and attracting the opposing team's best backcourt defenders.
Charlotte now has a young core of Ball, Graham, Malik Monk, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington that can build chemistry for a few years and turn into a potential playoff team.
The Hornets dipped into the frontcourt market in the second round with Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. and Kentucky's Nick Richards.
Carey averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in his lone season at Duke, while Richards improved last season with 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, both of which doubled his totals from the previous season.
With their last pick, the Hornets took Charleston's Grant Riller, who was one of the best shooters at the mid-major level. He averaged over 18 points per game in his last three seasons and shot 35.6 percent from three-point range in his college career.
Riller's ceiling may be a role player off the bench, but if he continues to shoot the way he did at Charleston, he may carve out a nice spot in the Charlotte rotation.
Charlotte still needs a dominant big man to round out its roster, but it did improve its squad with four smart picks.
