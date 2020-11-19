Heisman Watch 2020: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor

0 of 4

John Raoux/Associated Press

The SEC Championship Game is shaping up to be one of, if not the, most important games to the Heisman Trophy race.

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is putting up numbers comparable to 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow and has a chance to dethrone the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 19.

If Trask outduels Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in that contest, he could secure one of the most coveted pieces of hardware in college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence of the Clemson Tigers will have a say in the final Heisman discussions as well with ranked opponents and conference championship games ahead on their respective schedules.

Unless something drastic happens in the final month of regular-season play, the award should be handed out to a quarterback for the fifth straight year.