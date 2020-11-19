Lakers Rumors: Zavier Simpson Agrees to UDFA Contract with LA After 2020 Draft

Lakers Rumors: Zavier Simpson Agrees to UDFA Contract with LA After 2020 DraftNovember 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson following the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Simpson showed major improvement in each of his four seasons at Michigan and averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists on 47.6 percent shooting (36 percent from three) as a senior last season.
The Lakers made only one selection in the draft, taking Washington forward Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick. McDaniels was then reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal that sent guard Dennis Schroder to L.A.
McDaniels was then reportedly sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with the 25th pick (Immanuel Quickley) and veteran guard Ricky Rubio for the 17th selection (Aleksej Pokusevski).
Since the Lakers didn't draft and keep any players, Simpson has a legitimate shot to make the team as a deep reserve even if he's only on a partially guaranteed or two-way deal.
Simpson actually has something of a link to Lakers star LeBron James, as he was coached by Juwan Howard at Michigan. Howard was LeBron's teammate with the Miami Heat for three seasons, and they won a pair of championships together.
Provided Simpson does make the team, he will slot behind Schroder, Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook at point guard. His greatest impact will likely occur in the G League as a rookie should a G League season take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
