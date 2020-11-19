    Lakers Rumors: Zavier Simpson Agrees to UDFA Contract with LA After 2020 Draft

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson following the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Simpson showed major improvement in each of his four seasons at Michigan and averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists on 47.6 percent shooting (36 percent from three) as a senior last season.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

    12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

    13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

    14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

    15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

    16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

    17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

    18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

    19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

    20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

    Right Arrow Icon

    The Lakers made only one selection in the draft, taking Washington forward Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick. McDaniels was then reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal that sent guard Dennis Schroder to L.A.

    McDaniels was then reportedly sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with the 25th pick (Immanuel Quickley) and veteran guard Ricky Rubio for the 17th selection (Aleksej Pokusevski).

    Since the Lakers didn't draft and keep any players, Simpson has a legitimate shot to make the team as a deep reserve even if he's only on a partially guaranteed or two-way deal.

    Simpson actually has something of a link to Lakers star LeBron James, as he was coached by Juwan Howard at Michigan. Howard was LeBron's teammate with the Miami Heat for three seasons, and they won a pair of championships together.

    Provided Simpson does make the team, he will slot behind Schroder, Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook at point guard. His greatest impact will likely occur in the G League as a rookie should a G League season take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Related

      Top Undrafted Prospects

      The highest ranking players on our big board that fell through the cracks on draft night

      Top Undrafted Prospects
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Top Undrafted Prospects

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lakers Sign UDFA Zavier Simpson

      LA agrees to contract with former Michigan guard (Shams)

      Report: Lakers Sign UDFA Zavier Simpson
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: Lakers Sign UDFA Zavier Simpson

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Dubs Survive Another Klay Injury?

      Last season was supposed to be a gap year for the Warriors’ run. Now it’s looking more like a crater...

      Can Dubs Survive Another Klay Injury?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Can Dubs Survive Another Klay Injury?

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Have Low-key Draft Night After Trading First-round Pick

      Lakers Have Low-key Draft Night After Trading First-round Pick
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Have Low-key Draft Night After Trading First-round Pick

      Kyle Goon
      via Daily News