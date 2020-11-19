James Wiseman Was No. 1 Player on Warriors' NBA Draft Board, Says Bob Myers

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said they ranked Memphis center James Wiseman as the top overall prospect heading into the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night. They selected him with the No. 2 pick.

"We were high on Wiseman. We had him No. 1 on our board," Myers told reporters. "... We got the guy we wanted."

There were questions about whether the Warriors would alter their approach after shooting guard Klay Thompson suffered a right leg injury during a workout earlier Wednesday. Myers admitted it made the front office think twice before moving forward with its original plans.

"Certainly the Klay thing made you think for a second, but it was just a short amount of time and we decided we're staying the course of what we always felt, but you have to take pause and think about things for a second," he said.

While the extent of Thompson's injury won't be known until after an MRI on Thursday, Wiseman always made the most sense for the Dubs entering draft night.

The 19-year-old Nashville native averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while shooting 76.9 percent from the field in three games for Memphis. His college career ended early after an NCAA investigation determined Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway helped cover the family's moving expenses.

He was poised to round out the Warriors' lineup alongside Thompson, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, which would have been one of the NBA's best starting groups.

Myers may be forced to make an additional high-profile move, either via trade or free agency, to fill the void on the wing if it turns out Thompson will miss an extended period of time.

It'll also increase the onus on Wiseman to make an immediate offensive impact in the NBA, but the talented 7'1" post player should be up to the task.