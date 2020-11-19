2020 NBA Draft Results: Team Grades and Analysis of Top Prospects

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

For months, there was speculation surrounding how the first few picks of the 2020 NBA draft would unfold. Many experts had shooting guard Anthony Edwards, center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball as the top three prospects in this year's class, but nobody knew when or where they would go.

Would any teams trade down? Could any of that trio fall below the top three picks?

In the end, the teams with the top picks stayed put. That led to Edwards going to the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 1, Wiseman going to the Golden State Warriors at No. 2 and Ball going to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3, just as some analysts projected.

Now, those three players (along with the rest who were drafted Wednesday night) will begin their NBA careers. And teams will decide how best to use these talented youngsters during their rookie season.

Here are grades for how the teams fared during the draft and a closer look at the top prospects.