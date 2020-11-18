2020 NBA Draft Selections: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Results

The NBA is in the midst of the shortest offseason in league history, and the first major event of that truncated offseason will occur Wednesday in the form of the 2020 NBA draft.

The draft was originally scheduled for June at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back the end of the 2019-20 season, the draft was pushed back as well, and it is now taking place virtually.

ESPN will air all 60 picks in the first and second rounds, and every selection can be seen in the graphic above, which will be updated throughout the night.

Adding to the drama of a unique offseason is the fact that there is no consensus No. 1 pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Australian league guard LaMelo Ball and Memphis center James Wiseman are among the prospects expected to get a look.

Bleacher Report has you covered on draft night as all 30 NBA teams look to boost their rosters ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.