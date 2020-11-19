Daryl Morey: Embiid and Simmons Will Be with 76ers 'For a Long Time' Amid Rumors

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey strongly shot down rumors that Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid could be on the move Wednesday almost immediately after he remade the team's roster during the NBA Draft.

"Joel and Ben will be here for a long time," Morey told reporters.

The recently-hired executive had one of the better nights among his peers, executing multiple trades while selecting Tyrese Maxey (No. 21), Isaiah Joe (No. 49) and Paul Reed (No. 58) during the draft.

Al Horford and Josh Richardson are out, Seth Curry and Danny Green are in.

In the process, Morey helped the Sixers shed two of their more confounding contracts and added strong shooters who can space the floor and create more room for both Simmons and Embiid to work. The addition of Maxey in the first round gives Philadelphia another primary ball-handler who provides a change of pace from what Simmons creates.

"I think the theme tonight with Seth Curry—and I can’t really talk about the other player—was trying to improve the fit," Morey said while being careful of NBA rules before the Horford deal is official. "Having a truly gravity elite shooter changes things for Joel and Ben.”

Philadelphia shot 36.8 percent from behind the arc during the regular season last year, but that figure dramatically dropped to 26.4 percent in the playoffs—the worst of any team in the postseason.

Curry and Green can help there. In turn, it should make for a more productive atmosphere for Simmons and Embiid.

Only weeks into his Sixers tenure, Morey has proven he'll do all he can to build around his franchise cornerstones before alternative options become necessary.