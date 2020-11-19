NBA Rumors: Latest on Klay Thompson Injury, Gordon Hayward and Bogdanovic Trade

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward might be the next star on the move.

Hayward was initially slated to make a decision on his $34.2 million player option on Tuesday, but ESPN's Zach Lowe reported he and the Celtics got moved the deadline to Thursday.

It seemed Hayward was almost certainly going to pick up the option when the offseason started. The 30-year-old had a great year for the Celtics, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists during the regular season while also shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc.

But Hayward also struggled with injuries, including an ankle sprain that caused him to miss time in the playoffs. Given his injury history, it was assumed Hayward would be hard-pressed to ink a separate deal at a similar annual average value (AAV) to that of his option.

However, there is no guarantee Hayward will pick up the option or remain with the Celtics.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported Hayward is generating a lot of interest around the league. One of these teams appears to be the Atlanta Hawks.

Haynes reported the Hawks were "in play" to land Hayward in a sign-and-trade, or to sign Hayward outright if he declined his option and entered free agency.

The Hawks are making noise. But Lowe reported the Indiana Pacers might be the team to watch with respect to a trade.

Hayward is from Indianapolis, and the Pacers could entice the Celtics with a package centered around center Myles Turner—given Boston's needs in the frontcourt—and other assets. One might have guessed a swap like this would have occurred on draft night, but it is certainly possible Indiana and Boston are working on something behind the scenes.

There is always the chance the Celtics keep Hayward given his value as a secondary ball-handler and playmaker with defensive versatility. But the extension of the deadline could also hint Boston is working with his camp on a sign-and-trade to a preferred destination.