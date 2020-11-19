NBA Rumors: Latest on Klay Thompson Injury, Gordon Hayward and Bogdanovic TradeNovember 19, 2020
NBA Rumors: Latest on Klay Thompson Injury, Gordon Hayward and Bogdanovic Trade
The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday's NBA draft with an abundance of optimism.
Not only did they have the No. 2 pick, but they were also selecting knowing the 2020-21 roster would be back to full strength with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson returning from injuries.
Only, Thompson has reportedly suffered another setback.
The 30-year-old had been making progress in rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals, and appeared ready to go for the upcoming season. Now, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to take the floor.
Here is the latest on Thompson, as well as Gordon Hayward's possible trade market and the nullified sign-and-trade that would have sent Sacramento Kings swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Warriors Fear Klay Has Achilles Injury
While the Warriors were finishing off preparations to select James Wiseman with the second overall pick, Thompson was working out in somewhere in Southern California.
But this particular workout was ill-fated.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was among those to report at the time Thompson had suffered an injury to his lower right leg. The initial news was enough to prompt questions regarding the severity of the injury. But Marc Spears of The Undefeated's report that a league source merely said the injury was "not good" appeared to douse any hopes Thompson had avoided something serious.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports later reported the Warriors feared Thompson had suffered a "significant" Achilles injury. Haynes added the five-time All-Star is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday.
The news is devastating for all parties: Thompson, the Warriors and the NBA at large. LeBron James was among those to send well-wishes to Klay, which highlighted how Thompson's peers feel about him as a player and a person.
There might be questions as to how the injury developed and whether Thompson had a strength imbalance given the torn ACL he suffered was in the left leg. For now, however, the Warriors are at least hoping for some semblance of good news.
Wojnarowski reported later Wednesday night there was some "optimism" Thompson would not have to miss the entirety of the 2020-21 season. The Dubs and the rest of the NBA world should know more about Klay's timeline after the MRI.
Could Pacers Trade for Gordon Hayward?
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward might be the next star on the move.
Hayward was initially slated to make a decision on his $34.2 million player option on Tuesday, but ESPN's Zach Lowe reported he and the Celtics got moved the deadline to Thursday.
It seemed Hayward was almost certainly going to pick up the option when the offseason started. The 30-year-old had a great year for the Celtics, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists during the regular season while also shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc.
But Hayward also struggled with injuries, including an ankle sprain that caused him to miss time in the playoffs. Given his injury history, it was assumed Hayward would be hard-pressed to ink a separate deal at a similar annual average value (AAV) to that of his option.
However, there is no guarantee Hayward will pick up the option or remain with the Celtics.
Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported Hayward is generating a lot of interest around the league. One of these teams appears to be the Atlanta Hawks.
Haynes reported the Hawks were "in play" to land Hayward in a sign-and-trade, or to sign Hayward outright if he declined his option and entered free agency.
The Hawks are making noise. But Lowe reported the Indiana Pacers might be the team to watch with respect to a trade.
Hayward is from Indianapolis, and the Pacers could entice the Celtics with a package centered around center Myles Turner—given Boston's needs in the frontcourt—and other assets. One might have guessed a swap like this would have occurred on draft night, but it is certainly possible Indiana and Boston are working on something behind the scenes.
There is always the chance the Celtics keep Hayward given his value as a secondary ball-handler and playmaker with defensive versatility. But the extension of the deadline could also hint Boston is working with his camp on a sign-and-trade to a preferred destination.
Bogdanovic to Bucks off the Table
The Milwaukee Bucks had already agreed to a deal that would land them Jrue Holiday when they also appeared to strike an agreement on a sign-and-trade involving Sacramento Kings wing Bogdan Bogdanovic.
However, that trade is off the table, and it might be lost for good.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Bucks attempted to salvage the deal, but Wojnarowski reported Bogdanovic will officially enter restricted free agency on Friday night.
The deal would have sent Bogdanovic to Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova, likely with the idea Bogdanovic would sign a contract with the Bucks. But Amick reported the Serb never agreed to the deal.
There is still the possibility the Bucks attempt to re-engage the 28-year-old in restricted free agency by submitting an offer sheet to Bogdanovic and later sending the Kings the same pieces. But it appears Bogdanovic was slightly turned off by his inclusion without first approving the deal.
Jason Jones of The Athletic reported in April re-signing Bogdanovic would be a "priority" for Sacramento. However, the Kings look to be open to a sign-and-trade depending on the return value.
It just no longer appears the Bucks are an option.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.