Justinian Jessup Draft Scouting Report; Warriors' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

Steve Conner/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors added another guard late in the second round of the NBA draft, selecting Justinian Jessup out of Boise State with the No. 51 pick.

In his last season with the Broncos, Jessup averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 39.7 percent behind the arc. Here's where he'll fit into the Warriors roster.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Justinian Jessup

Position: SG

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 200

Scouting Report: A shooting specialist out of Boise State, Jessup shot a career 40.8 percent from three through 129 career games. He even made a jump to Australia's NBL in August to stay sharp before the 2020 draft.

Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year) Klay Thompson, SG: $38M (2024) Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024) Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023) Alen Smailagic, PF: $1.5M (2023) Jordan Poole, SG: $2M (2023) Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022) Kevon Looney, C: $4.8M (2022) Damion Lee, G: $1.5M (2022) Eric Paschall, PF: $1.4M (2022) Ky Bowman, SG: $1.2M (2022) Mychal Mulder, G: $1.2M (2022) Marquese Chriss, PF: $1.2M (2021) James Wiseman, C: Rookie scale contract (2024) Justinian Jessup, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents Juan Toscano-Anderson: RFA In the wake of Klay Thompson's leg injury on Wednesday afternoon, the decision to add another three-point threat makes plenty of sense for the Warriors. It's unclear how much time Thompson will need to regain his health, but his loss gives Jessup an opportunity to prove he can continue scoring at a high-rate in the NBA. It's a low-risk move for a Warriors team that's got all the pieces necessary to win a title barring any further injuries. That might be all the opening Jessup needs to make an impact on Golden State's roster.