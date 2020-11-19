    Justinian Jessup Draft Scouting Report; Warriors' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 19, 2020
    Boise State guard Justinian Jessup (3) drives up court with the basketball against San Diego State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. San Diego State won 72-55. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    Steve Conner/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors added another guard late in the second round of the NBA draft, selecting Justinian Jessup out of Boise State with the No. 51 pick. 

    In his last season with the Broncos, Jessup averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 39.7 percent behind the arc. Here's where he'll fit into the Warriors roster.

        

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Justinian Jessup

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'7"

    Weight: 200 

    Scouting Report: A shooting specialist out of Boise State, Jessup shot a career 40.8 percent from three through 129 career games. He even made a jump to Australia's NBL in August to stay sharp before the 2020 draft.

         

    Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year) 

    Klay Thompson, SG: $38M (2024)

    Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

    Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

    Alen Smailagic, PF: $1.5M (2023)

    Jordan Poole, SG: $2M (2023)

    Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022)

    Kevon Looney, C: $4.8M (2022)

    Damion Lee, G: $1.5M (2022)

    Eric Paschall, PF: $1.4M (2022)

    Ky Bowman, SG: $1.2M (2022)

    Mychal Mulder, G: $1.2M (2022)

    Marquese Chriss, PF: $1.2M (2021)

    James Wiseman, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Justinian Jessup, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)


    Free Agents

    Juan Toscano-Anderson: RFA

     

    In the wake of Klay Thompson's leg injury on Wednesday afternoon, the decision to add another three-point threat makes plenty of sense for the Warriors. It's unclear how much time Thompson will need to regain his health, but his loss gives Jessup an opportunity to prove he can continue scoring at a high-rate in the NBA. 

    It's a low-risk move for a Warriors team that's got all the pieces necessary to win a title barring any further injuries. That might be all the opening Jessup needs to make an impact on Golden State's roster. 

