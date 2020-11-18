Video: Isaac Okoro Gifts Mom Range Rover, Chanel Purse, Rolex After Cavs Pick

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Isaac Okoro wasted no time showering his family with gifts after officially making it to the NBA.

The No. 5 pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday became the first Auburn lottery pick since Chris Morris in 1988 and celebrated accordingly.

Only moments after his life changed forever, Okoro walked his mother outside, where he had a new Range Rover waiting for her with a Chanel purse and Rolex watch inside the car.

According to Spotrac, the small forward is expected to sign a contract worth at least $13.1 million over the next two years with two team options available to the Cavs.

If all goes well, Okoro will be able to buy even more presents for his mom—as well as anyone else.