Players Celtics Should Target in Free Agency

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Ahead of NBA free agency, there has been more buzz about players potentially leaving Boston than arriving. But with the NBA draft wrapped, there is at least a little more clarity as to what moves the Celtics may make in free agency.

On Wednesday, the C's used two of their three first-round selections to draft Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick and Payton Pritchard with the 26th pick. They traded the 30th pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for two future second round picks before capping off their draft by taking Yam Madar with the 47th pick in the second.

Nesmith and Pritchard address the Celtics' glaring need for shooting and the team expects them to contribute this season.

Now, with the draft behind him, Danny Ainge must finally address the 6'7" elephant in the room: whether or not to keep Gordon Hayward and his $34,187,085 player option.

Teams can legally begin contacting free agents on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET, and players can't technically begin signing with new teams until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. ET. But if not by the letter of the law, free agency has certainly begun in spirit.

The salary cap for the 2020-21 season is $109,140,000, and the Celtics have nine guaranteed contracts for next season, for a total commitment of $95,035,582. It's also expected they will guarantee Daniel Theis' $5 million deal.

Boston doesn't have much room to move in free agency, but the following players are options who may play nicely with the financials.