James Wiseman to Warriors: No. 2 Pick's Projected Contract with Golden State

James Wiseman has finally made it to the NBA with the Golden State Warriors selecting him No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft on Wednesday night.



The next order of business will be making sure he gets paid.

A 7'1" center out of Memphis, Wiseman is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $17.9 million guaranteed over two years, according to Spotrac.

The Warriors will also have two team options on Wiseman's contract.

At one point the consensus No. 1 overall pick, Wiseman's road to the NBA has taken myriad twists.

The Tennessee native committed to play for Memphis as the top recruit in the country but appeared in just three games—averaging 19.7 points and 10.3 rebounds—as the NCAA investigated his eligibility. That led to Wiseman leaving the program to begin training for the draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman never wavered on the big man's skill set and ranked him the sixth-best player available in this year's class:

"The freshman out of Memphis figures to be an easy-basket weapon high above the rim as well as a disruptive shot-blocker who can cover plenty of air space.

"The upside kicks in for Wiseman if he can turn the flashes of transition ball-handling, post play and shooting into regular occurrences. He does show nice touch in the mid-range, though I'm less optimistic about his creation and passing."

He'll get a chance to prove himself right away with Golden State and should sign a contract that makes him an instant millionaire before he even takes the floor.