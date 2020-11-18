    Hawks Rumors: ATL Believed to Be Leaders for Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020
    Alerted 22m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo (9) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks are a team to watch this offseason.

    According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "There is a growing belief among rival teams that Atlanta will be in pole position for Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo when free agency begins later this week, league sources say."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Hawks Considered Favorites To Sign Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo

      Hawks Considered Favorites To Sign Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks Considered Favorites To Sign Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Hawks front-runners to sign both Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo

      Hawks front-runners to sign both Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks front-runners to sign both Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo

      Evan Massey
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Hawks May Sign Danilo Gallinari When Free Agency Opens

      Hawks May Sign Danilo Gallinari When Free Agency Opens
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks May Sign Danilo Gallinari When Free Agency Opens

      Grant Afseth
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Cavs, Hawks Receiving Significant Trade Interest At No. 5, No. 6

      Cavs, Hawks Receiving Significant Trade Interest At No. 5, No. 6
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Cavs, Hawks Receiving Significant Trade Interest At No. 5, No. 6

      Realgm
      via Realgm