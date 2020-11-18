Anthony Edwards to Timberwolves: Projecting No. 1 Pick's Contract with Minnesota

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves after they selected him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday. As the condensed offseason period continues with free agency beginning Friday, it's as good of a time as ever to take a closer look at what type of paycheck the 19-year-old could command in his rookie season.

The rookie pay scale for this upcoming season sets Edwards' value at $8.1 million in his first year, followed by $8.5 million in his second year. Edwards will be able to negotiate his way up to 120 percent of that value or sign for as low as 80 percent of the suggested amount. Spotrac, assuming the 120 percent option, estimates that the cap hit for the No. 1 pick will come at $9.8 million for the upcoming season.

Last year's first overall pick, Zion Williamson, signed a two-year rookie deal worth $20 million with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In just one season at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 games while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three. He was ranked fourth on the final big board put out by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman:

"Anthony Edwards has been in the No. 1 overall conversation since it started, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are likely seriously considering him in that spot. Questions about his shot selection and inefficient style of play have left me and others hesitant, however.

"Still, for an explosive 225-pound guard, Edwards possesses a special mix of physical tools, athleticism and skill. With extreme confidence and the ability to create and make contested shots, he can take over stretches of a game."

Edwards was the betting favorite to go to the Timberwolves with the first pick as of Wednesday, with -260 odds (bet $260 to win $100), according to FanDuel.