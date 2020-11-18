    Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Heat Remain 'Very Interested' in Wizards Star

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives during an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Washington. The Wizards wonâ€™t have Beal, John Wall or Davis Bertans when the NBA returns amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the league stopped play in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wizards were 24-40 and ninth in the Eastern Conference. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat are reportedly "very interested" in adding Bradley Beal through a trade if he becomes available, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

    The organization has been seeking another star, with Giannis Antetokoumpo No. 1 on the list, but Beal is reportedly the No. 2 option.

    Despite the apparent interest, the Washington Wizards aren't planning to trade the shooting guard.

    "Bradley Beal isn't going anywhere," general manager Tommy Sheppard said Tuesday.

    Beal is signed through at least 2022 and has a $37.3 million player option for 2022-23, and he is considered a franchise player for Washington.

    "We're building this team around Bradley Beal," Sheppard said on The Lowe Post podcast last week (h/t RealGM). "He's a tremendous human being. He's a tremendous player. He's exactly what we want to have here with the Washington Wizards."

    The two-time All-Star is coming off a career year offensively when he averaged 30.5 points per game, second best in the NBA behind only James Harden. He also added a career-best 6.1 assists per game while carrying the Wizards close to playoff contention.

    The 27-year-old would be a huge addition for Miami, which is looking to get over the top after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Beal would provide the team with another go-to perimeter option and a perfect complement to Jimmy Butler, who is mostly known for his inside scoring. Butler and Bam Adebayo could also help hide Beal's defensive deficiencies.

    Even with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets getting stronger, Miami could certainly be a favorite to win the Eastern Conference in 2020-21.

    However, the Wizards seemingly plan to hold onto the talented guard as long as possible.

    Related

      Heat Remain 'Very Interested' in Beal

      Heat Remain 'Very Interested' in Beal
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Heat Remain 'Very Interested' in Beal

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucks-Kings Trade in Jeopardy

      Bogdan Bogdanovic trade 'is in peril' after Kings forward never agreeing to join Milwaukee (The Athletic)

      Bucks-Kings Trade in Jeopardy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bucks-Kings Trade in Jeopardy

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: George Hill Drawing Interest from Miami Heat

      Report: George Hill Drawing Interest from Miami Heat
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Report: George Hill Drawing Interest from Miami Heat

      Ryan Ward
      via Heat Nation

      Ranking Heat Draft Picks Over the Last Decade

      Ranking Heat Draft Picks Over the Last Decade
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Ranking Heat Draft Picks Over the Last Decade

      Hot Hot Hoops
      via Hot Hot Hoops