LeBron James' 'More Than a Vote' Wants to Add Poll Workers for Georgia Runoffs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James' voting initiative group is looking to make an impact on the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

James told reporters Wednesday that "More Than a Vote" wants to add more poll workers leading up to the state's two runoffs on Jan. 5.

James was among a group of Black athletes and celebrities who launched the "More Than a Vote" campaign this summer in an attempt to fight voter suppression throughout the country.

In October, James' group and the When We All Vote group initiative started by former First Lady Michelle Obama partnered up to sponsor events in major cities in the United States to promote voting and provide citizens with information about travel and early voting.

That same month, "More Than a Vote" and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund announced they signed up more than 10,000 poll workers across the United States.

The Georgia runoffs will determine control of the United States Senate between Republicans and Democrats. Incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler, who is a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, and David Perdue will be challenged by Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.