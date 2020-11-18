    LeBron James' 'More Than a Vote' Wants to Add Poll Workers for Georgia Runoffs

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) prepares for play to start during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James' voting initiative group is looking to make an impact on the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. 

    James told reporters Wednesday that "More Than a Vote" wants to add more poll workers leading up to the state's two runoffs on Jan. 5. 

    James was among a group of Black athletes and celebrities who launched the "More Than a Vote" campaign this summer in an attempt to fight voter suppression throughout the country. 

    In October, James' group and the When We All Vote group initiative started by former First Lady Michelle Obama partnered up to sponsor events in major cities in the United States to promote voting and provide citizens with information about travel and early voting. 

    That same month, "More Than a Vote" and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund announced they signed up more than 10,000 poll workers across the United States. 

    The Georgia runoffs will determine control of the United States Senate between Republicans and Democrats. Incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler, who is a co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, and David Perdue will be challenged by Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Final NBA Draft Big Board 📝

      Here are @Jonwass' updated prospect rankings to get you ready for tonight 📲

      Final NBA Draft Big Board 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Final NBA Draft Big Board 📝

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      @Jonwass' last mock draft is live. See who we have your squad taking tonight 📲

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      MJ Approves Drafting LaMelo

      Michael Jordan has given Hornets ‘stamp of approval’ to pick Ball if he's available and team stays at No. 3 (Ringer)

      MJ Approves Drafting LaMelo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ Approves Drafting LaMelo

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Anthony Edwards' Case as the Draft's Top Prospect

      Our writer spoke to scouts, coaches and Edwards himself to make his argument for why the UGA star should go before LaMelo tonight

      Anthony Edwards' Case as the Draft's Top Prospect
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Anthony Edwards' Case as the Draft's Top Prospect

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report