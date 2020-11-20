B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 12

2 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Adam Kramer

I feel like, compared to most other weeks, I'm getting off easy with this question. No, Ohio State isn't losing to Indiana. Alabama and Clemson are going to win collectively by 60 points or more. Florida losing to Vanderbilt? Well, no. BYU to North Alabama? Let's be serious.

The only place that feels remotely "upset-y" is Cincinnati-Central Florida. (Indiana fans, I'm sorry. If you pull it off against the Buckeyes, let my social mentions turn to rubble.)

But I don't see it. In fact, while this is the most realistic opportunity, I think the seventh-ranked Bearcats should win comfortably. This looks and feels like a potential a College Football Playoff team. I don't just say that to deflect from my lack of intriguing picks. I mean it. This looks like, at least thus far, one of the top four teams in college football.

A convincing win here would go a long way in validating that opinion. But, no matter how lopsided, I like Cincinnati and the rest of the top eight to stay unbeaten. I apologize for the lack of intrigue.

Kerry Miller

I already picked No. 3 (Ohio State) to win. No. 2 (Notre Dame) wasn't scheduled to play this week. No. 5 (Texas A&M) had its game postponed. And No. 8 (BYU) is favored by, like, literally seven touchdowns against North Alabama. So there's half the list without any losses.

There's no way I'm picking against No. 1 Alabama at home against Kentucky. That's going to be a bloodbath.

No. 4 (Clemson) and No. 6 (Florida) both play on the road, though they should both blow out their pitiful competition. Maybe Florida State could make things interesting against Clemson, considering the Seminoles did beat North Carolina and put up a decent fight at Notre Dame when both of those teams were ranked in the AP Top Five in mid-October. But they also lost their last home game against Clemson by a 49-point margin, and they're even worse now than they were two years ago.

So this question really boils down to No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF, and I cannot in good faith pick against the Bearcats after four consecutive wins by at least a 28-point margin.

Last Friday's win over East Carolina was an expected blowout, but the way they dismantled SMU, Memphis and Houston—completely shutting down potent offenses while running all over their defenses—was incredible. I don't know if they'll get a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff, but I've had the Bearcats at No. 4 on my Top 25 ballot for a few weeks now.

The only way I could see this game going sideways is if UCF dominates the turnover battle, which is a realistic scenario. The Knights lead the nation with 19 forced turnovers, and Cincinnati has been a little careless at times, giving the ball away 12 times. But I suspect Desmond Ridder will extend his four-week streak of games with at least four touchdowns in a Cincinnati win.