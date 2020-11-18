Warriors 'Very, Very High' on Andrew Wiggins as Part of Core, Says Joe Lacob

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob said Wednesday the franchise views forward Andrew Wiggins as an important long-term building block.

"Well, I think you probably would conclude that we have Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green], Andrew Wiggins—who we're very, very high on—we think we have a really good core four here," Lacob said on ESPN's First Take.

Here's a look at the full interview about the Dubs' plans ahead of the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night:

The Warriors acquired Wiggins as part of a trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State had only brought in Russell seven months earlier in the sign-and-trade agreement landing Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets, and the key question has been whether the Dubs' front office viewed Wiggins through the same quick-flip lens heading into this offseason.

It appears that isn't the case, which would seemingly make Memphis center James Wiseman the best fit for the Warriors with the second overall pick if he's still available.

A lineup of Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green and Wiseman would give Golden State a legitimate opportunity to go from the NBA's worst record (15-50) amid its injury-plagued 2019-20 campaign right back into championship contention next season.

In August, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr visited with Wiggins in Los Angeles to check in on his offseason training and discuss his role moving forward as Curry and Thompson return from injuries.

"It meant a lot," Wiggins told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It showed that [Kerr] cares about how I'm doing, where I'm working out, what I've been up to. It meant a lot for him and a couple of the coaches to come up and see the offseason grind."

Golden State should have plenty of roster stability at the top with Thompson, Wiggins and Green all under contract for three more years. Curry has two seasons left on his deal.

The newest running mates for that star-studded quartet will be determined Wednesday night.