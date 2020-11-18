    Lacob: Warriors Can Draft 'Really Good Player' at No. 2, Will Consider Trades

    Joseph Zucker November 18, 2020

    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors majority governor Joe Lacob reiterated the team is open to discussing trades centered around the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    Lacob said Wednesday on ESPN's First Take the Warriors "can get a really good player at No. 2" but that the organization hasn't ruled out a trade.

    Golden State obviously isn't the typical team selecting this high up in the draft. Because of injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, the Warriors finished with the NBA's worst record (15-50). With Thompson and Curry now healthy, they figure to be right back in the title conversation.

    This isn't the San Antonio Spurs accidentally stumbling their way into Tim Duncan in 1997, though.

    Lacob explained how Golden State is in a position to get one of the two best players in the 2020 class. That might not be saying much, though, in a year when no prospect has shown himself to be head and shoulders better than the field.

    That complicates matters for the Warriors on two fronts. They may not be able to land a rookie who makes an immediate impact, and any trade interest in the No. 2 pick could be muted compared to previous drafts.

    The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Chicago Bulls had conversations about moving up two spots and sending Wendell Carter Jr. and the No. 4 pick the other way. 

    For that kind of return, Golden State might as well take Memphis center James Wiseman, who is two years younger and provides more cost control. The gap between Wiseman and Carter, who averaged 11.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks, may not be that large.

    Carter is the more proven of the two, especially since Wiseman played in only three games at Memphis. Wiseman might have the higher upside and at 7'1" figures to be a stronger presence around the rim than the 6'9" Carter.

    The Warriors still have a few hours to weigh all of their options prior to the draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.

