    Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Won't Be UFC Title Fight

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday, April 9, on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The lightweight championship won't be up for grabs when Conor McGregor steps inside the Octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

    UFC president Dana White explained how he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will end his retirement, eliminating the need to crown a new champion right now.

    "No, Khabib's going to fight," White told reporters. "I believe he's going to. (McGregor-Poirier is) not for the title. ... He hasn't committed, but I feel like he's going to, and I'm not really pushing him. We talked about it and he just fought. Let him take some time, spend some time with his family, spend the holidays. There's no rush."

    Nurmagomedov retired immediately after his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

    Prior to that show, Khabib had also said on ESPN's First Take how a rematch with McGregor or Poirier didn't excite him too much because he had already defeated them. He sounded like a fighter who was content with what he has achieved so far and felt little need to prove anything else.

    As White alluded to, however, Nurmagomedov may have a change of heart over time. 

    Still only 32, he has plenty of years left as a high-level star and box-office draw. His decision to retire may have been influenced by extraordinary circumstances as well.

    UFC 254 was the first time Nurmagomedov fought since his father died in July, and he was visibly emotional after submitting Gaethje.

    Once he has had time to absorb everything and reflect, Khabib could get the itch to compete again. Plenty of fighters—McGregor included—have walked away with no intentions of coming back, only to return.

    Poirier and McGregor sit second and fourth, respectively, in the UFC lightweight rankings. If the winner of that bout isn't in line to oppose an un-retired Nurmagomedov, then he's at least in pole position for a crack at the gold assuming the belt eventually gets vacated.

