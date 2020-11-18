    Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey Among 3 Browns Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they will place three players, including starting tackle Jack Conklin, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett were also placed on the list. 

    Those three players join Chris Hubbard and Andy Janovich on the list. 

    Hubbard, who was placed on the COVID list on Friday, missed Cleveland's 10-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Janovich joined the list on Monday. 

    Per NFL rules, the reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for the virus or are deemed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

    In a league-wide memo issued last month (h/t NFL Network's Tom Pelissero), players identified as high-risk close contacts to someone who tested positive must sit out five days since their last contact with the person. They will be eligible to return on the sixth day as long as their COVID-19 tests return negative. 

    The Browns are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. 

