Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Drew Brees Injury

For at least two games, it will be the Jameis Winston show for the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Drew Brees will be out for a minimum of two weeks with a punctured lung and cracked ribs. Winston will head into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as the starting quarterback.

The 2015 Pro Bowler is a tantalizing option in fantasy leagues, especially of the daily variety. He has had limited work with the Saints, going 7-of-11 for 75 yards, but he has an established body of work.

Winston threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but working with Bruce Arians also allowed him to set career highs in passing yards (5,109) and touchdowns (33). Now he's working with an equally adept offensive mind in Sean Payton.

The Falcons are allowing the second-most passing yards (310.3) in the NFL. The Denver Broncos—New Orleans' Week 12 opponent—have been stinger but sit 14th in passing defense (231.2 yards). Both represent favorable to very favorable matchups for Winston.

Fantasy managers on the lookout for a quarterback should add the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner.

Rapoport alluded to how Brees' injuries could increase Taysom Hill's involvement in the offense, but Hill's combined work as a passer, runner and receiver probably won't amount to much.

Winston and Hill are almost polar opposites.

Having the former run your fantasy offense rather than the offense of your favorite team means you reap the rewards while the turnovers don't prove as costly. The latter's versatility, on the other hand, translates far better in actual games than in traditional fantasy scoring.

Hill shouldn't be considered a waiver target except in deeper leagues.