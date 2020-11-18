    Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Drew Brees Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    For at least two games, it will be the Jameis Winston show for the New Orleans Saints.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Drew Brees will be out for a minimum of two weeks with a punctured lung and cracked ribs. Winston will head into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as the starting quarterback.

    The 2015 Pro Bowler is a tantalizing option in fantasy leagues, especially of the daily variety. He has had limited work with the Saints, going 7-of-11 for 75 yards, but he has an established body of work.

    Winston threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but working with Bruce Arians also allowed him to set career highs in passing yards (5,109) and touchdowns (33). Now he's working with an equally adept offensive mind in Sean Payton.

    The Falcons are allowing the second-most passing yards (310.3) in the NFL. The Denver Broncos—New Orleans' Week 12 opponent—have been stinger but sit 14th in passing defense (231.2 yards). Both represent favorable to very favorable matchups for Winston.

    Fantasy managers on the lookout for a quarterback should add the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner.

    Rapoport alluded to how Brees' injuries could increase Taysom Hill's involvement in the offense, but Hill's combined work as a passer, runner and receiver probably won't amount to much.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Winston and Hill are almost polar opposites.

    Having the former run your fantasy offense rather than the offense of your favorite team means you reap the rewards while the turnovers don't prove as costly. The latter's versatility, on the other hand, translates far better in actual games than in traditional fantasy scoring.

    Hill shouldn't be considered a waiver target except in deeper leagues.

    Related

      Report: Brees Likely to Miss at Least 2 Games with Injuries

      Report: Brees Likely to Miss at Least 2 Games with Injuries
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Report: Brees Likely to Miss at Least 2 Games with Injuries

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      New Scouting Notebook ✍️

      🛠️ Fixing the Eagles 📈 2021 big board 📲 @nfldraftscout looks at latest risers and fallers in this week's Scouting Notebook

      New Scouting Notebook ✍️
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      New Scouting Notebook ✍️

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill:

      Saints' quarterback options with Drew Brees ailing

      Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill:
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill:

      Deseret News
      via Deseret News

      Jags Fans Try to Screw Vikings

      Fans on Reddit are mass-voting Yannick Ngakoue to Pro Bowl because it’ll cost Vikings a higher pick if he’s selected

      Jags Fans Try to Screw Vikings
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Fans Try to Screw Vikings

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report