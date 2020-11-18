Celtics Rumors: BOS 'Searching for Trade Pathways' into Top 3 of 2020 NBA Draft

Celtics Rumors: BOS 'Searching for Trade Pathways' into Top 3 of 2020 NBA DraftNovember 18, 2020
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
The Boston Celtics may be looking to swap quantity for quality in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.
According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Celtics "keep searching for trade pathways to get into the top three." For the time being, Boston has three first-rounders (No. 14, 26 and 30).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft and Trade Rumors
@danfavale looks at which draft and trade rumors are legit