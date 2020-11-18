Celtics Rumors: BOS 'Searching for Trade Pathways' into Top 3 of 2020 NBA Draft

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics may be looking to swap quantity for quality in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Celtics "keep searching for trade pathways to get into the top three." For the time being, Boston has three first-rounders (No. 14, 26 and 30).

