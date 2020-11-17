LSU to Investigate Title IX Policies After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

LSU will review its Title IX process after allegations that school officials failed to follow its policies regarding sexual misconduct.

Interim president Tom Galligan released a statement saying LSU hired a law firm to do a "comprehensive review" of its Title IX policies and procedures:

School spokesman Jim Sabourin clarified that the review will not only look at the policies, but the process from when allegations are received to an investigation, according to Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther of USA Today.

"If there are patterns evident in why certain allegations don't make it to the Title IX process, then we need to know why," Sabourin said.

The review comes in response to a report from USA Today released Monday, which revealed at least nine players on the LSU football team were accused of sexual misconduct or domestic assault and reported to the police since head coach Ed Orgeron became the head coach in 2016.

Only two of those players have received formal discipline from the team.

Star running back Derrius Guice was accused of rape by two different women and accused of taking a sharing a lewd photograph without a woman's permission, but school officials did not properly investigate.

Drake Davis was pled guilty to battery on a dating partner and violation of a protective order after he admitted to punching his girlfriend in the stomach. He remained with the team for another four months until he was expelled.

Orgeron said the school has followed proper procedure in dealing with these allegations.

"We need to support and protect victims of violence and sexual abuse of any kind," he said Monday. "I have in the past and will continue to take appropriate actions and comply with reporting protocols."