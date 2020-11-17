    LSU to Investigate Title IX Policies After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
    Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

    LSU will review its Title IX process after allegations that school officials failed to follow its policies regarding sexual misconduct.

    Interim president Tom Galligan released a statement saying LSU hired a law firm to do a "comprehensive review" of its Title IX policies and procedures:

    School spokesman Jim Sabourin clarified that the review will not only look at the policies, but the process from when allegations are received to an investigation, according to Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther of USA Today.

    "If there are patterns evident in why certain allegations don't make it to the Title IX process, then we need to know why," Sabourin said.

    The review comes in response to a report from USA Today released Monday, which revealed at least nine players on the LSU football team were accused of sexual misconduct or domestic assault and reported to the police since head coach Ed Orgeron became the head coach in 2016.

    Only two of those players have received formal discipline from the team.

    Star running back Derrius Guice was accused of rape by two different women and accused of taking a sharing a lewd photograph without a woman's permission, but school officials did not properly investigate.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Drake Davis was pled guilty to battery on a dating partner and violation of a protective order after he admitted to punching his girlfriend in the stomach. He remained with the team for another four months until he was expelled.

    Orgeron said the school has followed proper procedure in dealing with these allegations.

    "We need to support and protect victims of violence and sexual abuse of any kind," he said Monday. "I have in the past and will continue to take appropriate actions and comply with reporting protocols."

    Related

      Q and A: Terrace Marshall on rapport with TJ Finley, long layoff

      Q and A: Terrace Marshall on rapport with TJ Finley, long layoff
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Q and A: Terrace Marshall on rapport with TJ Finley, long layoff

      Geaux247
      via Geaux247

      Kary Vincent Jr. to play in Senior Bowl

      Kary Vincent Jr. to play in Senior Bowl
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Kary Vincent Jr. to play in Senior Bowl

      Geaux247
      via Geaux247

      Trevor Lawrence Feels 'Back to Normal' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

      Trevor Lawrence Feels 'Back to Normal' After COVID-19 Diagnosis
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Trevor Lawrence Feels 'Back to Normal' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      LSU Football: Ed Orgeron addresses important COVID-19 protocol question

      LSU Football: Ed Orgeron addresses important COVID-19 protocol question
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU Football: Ed Orgeron addresses important COVID-19 protocol question

      Death Valley Voice
      via Death Valley Voice