    Chris Paul Thanks Thunder, Fans in Instagram Post After Trade to Suns

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul thanked the fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Instagram Tuesday following his trade from the team. 

    Paul wrote: "OKC!!! What a full circle moment this last season was!! Genuinely grateful for your hospitality and the warm welcome from day 1. Much love to everyone in the organization, the fans, and most importantly the fellas who brought out that dog, day in and day out!! Year 15 will never be forgotten."

    The 35-year-old started his career with the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005-06 season, though the team played all of its home games in Oklahoma City for his first two seasons after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. Paul was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Thunder in July 2019. 

    Phoenix will be Paul's third team in as many years, giving him the chance to pair with Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker on a Suns team that looks to be on the rise after going 8-0 in Orlando's bubble. Paul will provide Ayton with an elite pick-and-roll distributor, while Booker won't be burdened with as heavy a playmaking role. 

    On the court, at least, it looks like a great fit for Phoenix. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Last-Minute Draft Predictions ⏰

      ❓Do the Timberwolves keep No. 1? ❓Where does LaMelo land? ⬇️ See our experts' predictions

      Last-Minute Draft Predictions ⏰
      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      Last-Minute Draft Predictions ⏰

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Season Structure Announced

      Schedule will be released in two halves with play-in tournament before playoffs 👀

      NBA Season Structure Announced
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Season Structure Announced

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets in No Rush to Trade 😶

      ◾️ Want massive return for Harden ◾️ No obligation to trade Harden to Nets ◾️ May start season with both stars (ESPN)

      Rockets in No Rush to Trade 😶
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets in No Rush to Trade 😶

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Hawks Trying to Land Hayward

      Atlanta is 'in play' for the Celtics forward, with sign-and-trade a 'possible route' (Yahoo)

      Report: Hawks Trying to Land Hayward
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hawks Trying to Land Hayward

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report