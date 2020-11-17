Chris Paul Thanks Thunder, Fans in Instagram Post After Trade to Suns

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul thanked the fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Instagram Tuesday following his trade from the team.

Paul wrote: "OKC!!! What a full circle moment this last season was!! Genuinely grateful for your hospitality and the warm welcome from day 1. Much love to everyone in the organization, the fans, and most importantly the fellas who brought out that dog, day in and day out!! Year 15 will never be forgotten."

The 35-year-old started his career with the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005-06 season, though the team played all of its home games in Oklahoma City for his first two seasons after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. Paul was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Thunder in July 2019.

Phoenix will be Paul's third team in as many years, giving him the chance to pair with Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker on a Suns team that looks to be on the rise after going 8-0 in Orlando's bubble. Paul will provide Ayton with an elite pick-and-roll distributor, while Booker won't be burdened with as heavy a playmaking role.

On the court, at least, it looks like a great fit for Phoenix.