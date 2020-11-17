    Rockets Trade Rumors: Houston Wants to Buy Late 1st- or Early 2nd-Round Pick

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 18, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden, left and Russell Westbrook walks together during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets are looking to buy a pick at the end of the first round or early in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who noted the franchise is looking to "stockpile" assets. 

    On Monday, Houston received two first-round picks from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Robert Covington, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and is still looking to move Russell Westbrook. James Harden is likely to be moved as well, with the franchise player reportedly making it clear he prefers to play elsewhere. 

    There's no question the Rockets are in transition, but the direction isn't entirely clear yet. 

    Gone are head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. Westbrook and Harden are attempting to follow them out the door, but those moves might not even be completed before the season starts—if at all. Of the remaining players on the roster, only Eric Gordon is signed through the 2021-22 season.

    It makes sense the Rockets would want to begin stockpiling assets. 

    Even if the team is held together this year and contends in the Western Conference, the future is entirely uncertain with two stars wanting to play elsewhere and a new coaching staff led by Stephen Silas set to take over. 

    Until Houston outlines a path forward, there's little downside to acquiring picks and developing young talent. 

    Unfortunately, the Rockets might not have much leverage in acquiring the picks they desire now. 

    Buying into the first round or second round may provide the clearest route to gaining assets with only hours to go until Wednesday's draft.

