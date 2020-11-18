Ranking Giants' Toughest Remaining Games on Schedule to Make Playoffs

0 of 4

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge picked up his third win of the season on Sunday. While a 3-7 record is nothing to brag about, it leaves the Giants just a half-game behind the 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC West.

Just don't tell Judge that.

"I'll tell everyone right now, it's irrelevant,” Judge told reporters. "The only thing that matters is we keep improving as a team and go 1-0 every week."

The reality, though, is that the records are relevant. The Giants are playing hard for Judge, and if they can manage to go 1-0 each week more often than not down the stretch, they can win the division. New York currently holds the best divisional record at 3-2.

Yes, the Giants will have to make up ground on the Eagles, and they'll likely have to finish with at least six or seven wins to claim the division. If New York can win four of its final six, however, it could be hosting a playoff game in January.

Here, we'll look at the three toughest opponents remaining on the Giants' schedule.